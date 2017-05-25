Clearwater cop fired for slamming handcuffed 13-year-old to the ground
A Clearwater, Florida police officer has been fired after a review found he used excessive force on a 13-year-old boy in custody. Lawrence Patrick Sullivan - whose green hair and tattooed face bears a striking resemblance to The Joker - was stopped by police Tuesday, May 23, 2017, outside the Hammocks Place Apartments in West Kendall.
