Clearwater Business SPARK event set for May 24

Clearwater Business SPARK event set for May 24

Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

Attendees will have an opportunity to network with the Clearwater Business SPARK partners to learn about the latest local resources for start-ups, small business owners and entrepreneurs on Wednesday, May 24, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Clearwater Main Library, 100 N. Osceola Ave., Clearwater. The 'Discover, Create, Innovate: Entrepreneurial, Small Business and Makerspace Event' will allow participants to meet and learn about Clearwater Business SPARK and its partners who are effective in helping to start, grow and expand businesses in greater Clearwater.

