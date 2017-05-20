Clearwater Beach developer downsizes proposed mooring field and clears another approval
A local developer has cleared another hurdle for building what could become the first mooring field in the high-traffic waters of the Mandalay Channel. After securing approval in June from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for his 20-acre, 42-boat mooring field, William Blackwood said he listened to the fierce backlash from beach residents and downsized his proposal into a four-boat buoy system instead.
