Christopher Cross performs at Capitol Theatre May 5
Five-time Grammy winner Christopher Cross will perform Friday, May 5, 8 p.m., at Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. More than 30 years after his extraordinary emergence into the music business with Top 10 hits such as 'Sailing,' 'Ride Like The Wind' and 'Arthur's Theme ,' Cross continues his recording and performing career by responding to his fans' request for a guitar-centric album.
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Intermittent Humming/Buzzing sound
|Apr 29
|rfdes
|1
|44 years ago
|Apr 28
|Tony
|1
|Deputy shooting reported at Winghouse...
|Apr 27
|hustler
|3
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Apr 26
|anonymous
|91
|Clearwater men charged with racketeering
|Apr 23
|PMawyer
|1
|justin fluty beware ladies
|Apr 19
|FUCKIt
|1
|Redington Shores tries speed tables to slow tra...
|Apr 9
|nospeedbumps
|1
