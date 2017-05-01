Christopher Cross performs at Capitol Theatre May 5

Five-time Grammy winner Christopher Cross will perform Friday, May 5, 8 p.m., at Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. More than 30 years after his extraordinary emergence into the music business with Top 10 hits such as 'Sailing,' 'Ride Like The Wind' and 'Arthur's Theme ,' Cross continues his recording and performing career by responding to his fans' request for a guitar-centric album.

