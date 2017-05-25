"Careful Cassidy" Solves Mystery in Radio-Style Performance at the Scientology Information Center

The L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Golden Age Theater performed the humorous detective mystery, "They Killed Him Dead" by L. Ron Hubbard this past weekend at the Scientology Information Center in Downtown Clearwater to a packed house of radio theatre enthusiasts. In the story, "They Killed Him Dead," Careful Cassidy, a no-nonsense homicide squad detective, tries to solve a most peculiar murder, while at the same time trying to save his reputation without becoming the laughing stock of the police department.

