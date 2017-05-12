Burn Bans Continue

A little seahorse was rescued on Indian Shores last week by a little girl and her Mom who found in dropped at their feet, possibly from a passing seagull. They call the Clearwater Marine Aquarium to save it, and now it's nicknamed Cheeto since the girl thought that's what it was at first.

