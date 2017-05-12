Burn Bans Continue
A little seahorse was rescued on Indian Shores last week by a little girl and her Mom who found in dropped at their feet, possibly from a passing seagull. They call the Clearwater Marine Aquarium to save it, and now it's nicknamed Cheeto since the girl thought that's what it was at first.
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|4 min
|anonymous
|94
|5230 park blvd and whats being done about it C... (Jun '10)
|May 2
|skyblue42
|21
|Intermittent Humming/Buzzing sound
|May 2
|Democrappy
|2
|44 years ago
|Apr 28
|Tony
|1
|Deputy shooting reported at Winghouse...
|Apr 27
|hustler
|3
|Clearwater men charged with racketeering
|Apr 23
|PMawyer
|1
|justin fluty beware ladies
|Apr 19
|FUCKIt
|1
