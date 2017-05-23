Blast Friday ends season with The Greg Billings Band and The Black Honkeys
Blast Friday returns to the Cleveland Street District in Downtown Clearwater May 26 and includes a free food and craft festival, and a live concert with The Greg Billings Band and The Black Honkeys. Activities for the last event of the season are scheduled between 5:30 and 10 p.m. with the concert taking place on the Tampa Bay Times Cleveland Street Stage.
