Barrier islanders need to register for Emergency Access Permits

18 hrs ago

Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies are assisting barrier island residents who will need re-entry passes if a large-scale mandatory evacuation takes place during hurricane season, which begins June 1. The barrier island re-entry program was established to help prevent looting and burglary during evacuation events and to keep trespassers from easy access to property. The program requires residents of the barrier islands to obtain a free Sheriff's Office Emergency Access Permit to re-enter an evacuated area.

