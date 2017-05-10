Arts alliances plan regional summit for July 21

St. Petersburg Arts Alliance, Creative Pinellas, Clearwater Arts Alliance, North Pinellas Cultural Alliance and Tampa Bay Businesses for Culture and the Arts will host the Regional Arts Summit - Maximizing the Arts Economic Impact for Pinellas County on Friday, July 21, at the EpiCenter, 13805 58th St. N., Clearwater. St. Petersburg Arts Alliance and Creative Pinellas joined forces to focus on the economic impact of the arts for Pinellas County.

