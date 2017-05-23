Armed Forces History Museum officials...

Armed Forces History Museum officials 'losing hope'

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

A Russian MiG jet outside the Armed Forces History Museum in Largo sits behind a sign and shuttered gate that tell the story of the facility that has been closed since late January. Steven Piazza, son of the museum's founder, John Piazza Sr., said the private sector holds the best chances for the museum, but the next 90 days will determine whether the memorabilia remains on display or gets liquidated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A fixture for 60 years, the Safety Harbor Post ... Tue AmyBryant 2
Looking for personal loan of $5000? (Jul '13) Tue Sandra 28
Oldsmar Music Thread May 22 Musikologist 2
Onyums (Nov '14) May 22 anonymous 97
5230 park blvd and whats being done about it C... (Jun '10) May 2 skyblue42 21
Intermittent Humming/Buzzing sound May 2 Democrappy 2
44 years ago Apr 28 Tony 1
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Pinellas County was issued at May 25 at 8:23AM EDT

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iran
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,131 • Total comments across all topics: 281,268,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC