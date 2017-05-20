2017 sea turtle nesting season underway
Sea turtle nesting season runs from May through Oct. 31. Beach visitors and residents are asked to take precautions as human behaviors may have significant impact on nesting females and their hatchlings. Sea turtle nesting season is underway.
