Woman hides newborn after smoking crack before his birth
Clearwater police charged a 24-year-old transient with child neglect after she reportedly smoked crack cocaine moments before giving birth to a male child on April 3 and then hid the newborn in the backyard of a residence. Katrina Kegelman, 24, was charged with neglect of a child April 5 and released on a $5,000 surety bond the next day.
Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
