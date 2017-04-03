Woman hides newborn after smoking cra...

Woman hides newborn after smoking crack before his birth

Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

Clearwater police charged a 24-year-old transient with child neglect after she reportedly smoked crack cocaine moments before giving birth to a male child on April 3 and then hid the newborn in the backyard of a residence. Katrina Kegelman, 24, was charged with neglect of a child April 5 and released on a $5,000 surety bond the next day.

