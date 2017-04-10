West Coast Players stage Tony Award winning comedy play
West Coast Players will present the Tony Award winning comedic farce 'Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike' by Christopher Durang, running April 21 to May 7, at 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater. Performances will be Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 p.m. Middle-aged siblings Vanya and Sonia share a home in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, where they bicker and complain about the circumstances of their lives.
