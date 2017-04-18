TracFind inventor pleads guilty to embezzlement
The founder and CEO of TracFind , a keychain-sized GPS tracking device marketed as a tool that can find everything from missing persons to firearms, has pleaded guilty to embezzling $800,000 from a bankrupt Florida real estate venture. Baton Rouge native Clark D. East, 59, entered his guilty plea before a federal judge earlier this month in Tampa, and it was formally accepted by the court on Monday.
