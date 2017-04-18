Thousands of Children Swarmed Clearwater's Coachman Park to Hunt...

Over 8,500 children, parents, grandparents and others participated in the massive Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by the Clearwater Community Volunteers and the Church of Scientology at Clearwater's Coachman Park on Easter Sunday Children race into Clearwater's Coachman Park field to hunt among 30,000 eggs and 50,000 pieces of candy in the 25th Anniversary Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by the Clearwater Community Volunteers and the Church of Scientology CLEARWATER, Fla., April 18, 2017 -- Clearwater's Coachman Park was filled with the sounds of thousands of squealing children as they hunted among 30,000 eggs, gathering as many as they could including one of the 275 Golden Eggs that each produced a big, stuffed bunny.

