Third Eye Blind tickets $20 through April 9

From April 3 through April 9, Third Eye Blind will be offering $20 tickets in honor of the band's 20th anniversary Summer Gods tour, which includes a stop at Clearwater's Coachman Park on Saturday, June 10 at 8 p.m. presented by Ruth Eckerd Hall On The Road. Third Eye Blind will be celebrating the April 8, 1997 release of its seminal, 7x platinum-selling self-titled debut by performing the album in its entirety for the first time, followed by a set of music through their latest releases, Dopamine and We Are Drugs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.