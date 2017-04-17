There's a lesson for lost children in viral photo of Clearwater police officer
Whenever Clearwater police Officer Rich Edmonds has to respond to a call reporting a missing child, his heart stops for a second. He can't help but think of his own children - daughter Taylor, 3, and son Tressel, 6 - and whether they would know what to do if they ever wandered off.
