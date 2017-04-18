Summer Classes Are Now Enrolling At T...

Summer Classes Are Now Enrolling At The Marcia P. Hoffman School Of The Arts At Ruth Eckerd Hall

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

This summer, the Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts at Ruth Eckerd Hall will offer a variety of classes, workshops and private lessons to children of all ages, providing them with the opportunity to explore their talents, discover new friends and learn from professional arts instructors. Classes kick-off Monday, June 5 and enrollment is open now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
justin fluty beware ladies 2 hr FUCKIt 1
Onyums (Nov '14) Apr 12 anonymous 80
News Redington Shores tries speed tables to slow tra... Apr 9 nospeedbumps 1
News In downtown Clearwater, Scientology's bid for a... Apr 8 Just me 3
News Deputy shooting reported at Winghouse... Apr 7 ky man 2
Child Support Evasion (Dec '11) Mar 30 BetterOff 9
Lost planner Mar 28 Jessica 1
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,121 • Total comments across all topics: 280,404,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC