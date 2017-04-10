St. Petersburg College announces drone classes

The Workforce Institute at St. Petersburg College will be offering the following courses in Unmanned Aircraft Systems in April and May: * One-day UAS Overview Course - Saturday, April 29, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at SPC EpiCenter, 13805 58th St. N., Clearwater. This one-day introductory course includes hands-on flight lessons for students, flight demonstrations and drone displays, FAA airspace regulations, appropriate use of drones, weather topics, and resources for drone operators.

