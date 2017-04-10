St. Petersburg College announces dron...

St. Petersburg College announces drone classes

The Workforce Institute at St. Petersburg College will be offering the following courses in Unmanned Aircraft Systems in April and May: * One-day UAS Overview Course - Saturday, April 29, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at SPC EpiCenter, 13805 58th St. N., Clearwater. This one-day introductory course includes hands-on flight lessons for students, flight demonstrations and drone displays, FAA airspace regulations, appropriate use of drones, weather topics, and resources for drone operators.

