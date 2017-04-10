Sold out show - Olivia Newton-John returns to Capitol Theatre
Olivia Newton-John will perform Thursday, April 20, 8 p.m., at Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Internationally recognized four-time Grammy Award-winning singer, actress, community activist and breast cancer 'thriver' Newton-John will return to Capitol Theatre for the first time since her two sold-out concerts in 2014.
