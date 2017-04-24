Scientology Volunteer Ministers Prove That Something Can Be Done About It in Greenwood Neighborhood
Addressing a situation that is spiraling out of control, on April 22nd the Scientology Volunteer Ministers Florida Chapter went to the Greenwood Neighborhood in Clearwater to pick up trash for the third week in a row. The Scientology Volunteer Ministers participated in a community clean-up, picking up over 100 bags of trash over the last three weeks.
