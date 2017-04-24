Scientology Volunteer Ministers Prove...

Scientology Volunteer Ministers Prove That Something Can Be Done About It in Greenwood Neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World News Report

Addressing a situation that is spiraling out of control, on April 22nd the Scientology Volunteer Ministers Florida Chapter went to the Greenwood Neighborhood in Clearwater to pick up trash for the third week in a row. The Scientology Volunteer Ministers participated in a community clean-up, picking up over 100 bags of trash over the last three weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deputy shooting reported at Winghouse... 7 hr hustler 3
Onyums (Nov '14) Wed anonymous 91
News Clearwater men charged with racketeering Apr 23 PMawyer 1
justin fluty beware ladies Apr 19 FUCKIt 1
News Redington Shores tries speed tables to slow tra... Apr 9 nospeedbumps 1
News In downtown Clearwater, Scientology's bid for a... Apr 8 Just me 3
Child Support Evasion (Dec '11) Mar 30 BetterOff 9
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,858 • Total comments across all topics: 280,612,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC