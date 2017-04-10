Scientology Public Information Center...

Scientology Public Information Center surpasses its 11,000th Visitor...

On April 6th, the Manager of the Scientology Information Center, Amber Skjelset, announced that the Center surpassed its next milestone since its ribbon cutting ceremony on July 11th, 2015. As of this past week, the number of the Center's guests, who come from all over Tampa Bay and the world, surpassed the 11,000 mark.

