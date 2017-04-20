Scientology leader David Miscavige presents Clearwater retail plan to downtown stakeholders

Scientology leader David Miscavige hosted downtown stakeholders and parishioners at the Fort Harrison Hotel on Tuesday evening for an invitation-only presentation about his retail and entertainment plan for downtown. After a reception on the rooftop patio, guests were seated for the nearly two-hour presentation where Miscavige described the church's plan to pay for a facade redesign of Cleveland Street storefronts between Osceola and Myrtle avenues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.