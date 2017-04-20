Scientology leader David Miscavige pr...

Scientology leader David Miscavige presents Clearwater retail plan to downtown stakeholders

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Scientology leader David Miscavige hosted downtown stakeholders and parishioners at the Fort Harrison Hotel on Tuesday evening for an invitation-only presentation about his retail and entertainment plan for downtown. After a reception on the rooftop patio, guests were seated for the nearly two-hour presentation where Miscavige described the church's plan to pay for a facade redesign of Cleveland Street storefronts between Osceola and Myrtle avenues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Onyums (Nov '14) 6 hr anonymous 80
News Redington Shores tries speed tables to slow tra... Apr 9 nospeedbumps 1
News In downtown Clearwater, Scientology's bid for a... Apr 8 Just me 3
News Deputy shooting reported at Winghouse... Apr 7 ky man 2
Child Support Evasion (Dec '11) Mar 30 BetterOff 9
Review: Absolute Best Appliance (Oct '13) Mar 29 Tss 2
Lost planner Mar 28 Jessica 1
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Ferguson
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,637 • Total comments across all topics: 280,254,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC