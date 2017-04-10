Scientologists urge city leaders to look past bias
Amid growing concerns over the purchase of a parcel of land adjacent to City Hall, residents, business owners and Scientologists urged city leaders to look past any religious bias they might feel and focus on the redevelopment of downtown Clearwater. It was a sentiment shared by the majority of residents who spoke during a regular meeting of the Clearwater City Council on April 6 at City Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Wed
|anonymous
|80
|Redington Shores tries speed tables to slow tra...
|Apr 9
|nospeedbumps
|1
|In downtown Clearwater, Scientology's bid for a...
|Apr 8
|Just me
|3
|Deputy shooting reported at Winghouse...
|Apr 7
|ky man
|2
|Child Support Evasion (Dec '11)
|Mar 30
|BetterOff
|9
|Review: Absolute Best Appliance (Oct '13)
|Mar 29
|Tss
|2
|Lost planner
|Mar 28
|Jessica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC