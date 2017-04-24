School Resource Officer of the Year honored
Officer Lenshawn Price, a member of the Clearwater Police Department, was recently honored by the Pinellas County School District as School Resource Officer of the Year. She's spent nine of her 17 years with the CPD as the SRO of Oak Grove Middle School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|16 hr
|anonymous
|91
|Clearwater men charged with racketeering
|Apr 23
|PMawyer
|1
|justin fluty beware ladies
|Apr 19
|FUCKIt
|1
|Redington Shores tries speed tables to slow tra...
|Apr 9
|nospeedbumps
|1
|In downtown Clearwater, Scientology's bid for a...
|Apr 8
|Just me
|3
|Deputy shooting reported at Winghouse...
|Apr 7
|ky man
|2
|Child Support Evasion (Dec '11)
|Mar 30
|BetterOff
|9
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC