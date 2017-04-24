School Resource Officer of the Year h...

School Resource Officer of the Year honored

16 hrs ago Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

Officer Lenshawn Price, a member of the Clearwater Police Department, was recently honored by the Pinellas County School District as School Resource Officer of the Year. She's spent nine of her 17 years with the CPD as the SRO of Oak Grove Middle School.

