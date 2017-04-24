Ruth Eckerd Hall welcomes Sheryl Crow April 30
Nine-time Grammy winner Sheryl Crow returns to Pinellas Sunday, April 30, 8 p.m., with a performance at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. This is the first time she has been back to the area after headlining the Clearwater Jazz Holiday in 2015.
