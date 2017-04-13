Ruth Eckerd Hall On The Road Announce...

Ruth Eckerd Hall On The Road Announces 2017 Clearwater Jazz Holiday Line Up Tickets On Sale Now

Now in its 38th year, the Clearwater Jazz Holiday Presented by HCI Group Inc. is thrilled to present, in concert, between Friday, October 19 and Sunday, October 22, 2017: Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald , The Avett Brothers, Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox , The Temptations and The Four Tops , Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Anderson East, The James Hunt er Six, Ruth Eckerd Hall / Clearwater Jazz Holiday Youth Jazz Band and many more to be announced! This is the 12th year that the Clearwater Jazz Holiday will collaborate with Ruth Eckerd Hall to bring an amazing and diverse lineup of headline acts to Clearwater. Tickets are on sale now.

