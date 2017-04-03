Project Primavera presents Music and ...

Project Primavera presents Music and Arts Festival

Along with its partners Harborside Christian Church, Dick Norris Buick GMC, Clearwater Marine Aquarium and the city of Safety Harbor, Project Primavera announces the inaugural Primavera Music and Arts Festival. The festival, to benefit Project Primavera's work with at-risk youth, will bring a fun-filled day of music, art, food and family activities culminating in a free fireworks celebration to downtown Safety Harbor on Saturday, April 8, from 2 to 10 p.m., at the Waterfront Park, 110 Veterans Memorial Lane.

