Pinellas jury acquits bouncer charged with manslaughter in bar patron's death
Paul Clarence Stucker, 46, was arrested in December 2013 in connection to David McTamney's death. According to police at the time, McTamney was asked to leave the Brown Boxer Pub & Grille at 483 Mandalay Ave. in Clearwater for acting "intoxicated and disorderly."
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In downtown Clearwater, Scientology's bid for a...
|Sun
|Getout
|1
|Child Support Evasion (Dec '11)
|Mar 30
|BetterOff
|9
|Review: Absolute Best Appliance (Oct '13)
|Mar 29
|Tss
|2
|Lost planner
|Mar 28
|Jessica
|1
|Teen Love Triangle Murderer Gets 27 Years (Sep '10)
|Mar 27
|funny chit
|33
|Oldsmar Music Thread
|Mar 27
|Musikologist
|1
|Looking for personal loan of $5000? (Jul '13)
|Mar 27
|jessica
|27
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC