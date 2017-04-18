Pinellas County's unemployment rate drops to 3.9% in March

The number of people in Pinellas County with jobs continues to climb as unemployment rates fall to pre-recession levels, according to the April 21 report from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. In March, the county reported a not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.9 percent, which is considerably lower than the 4.3 percent in February and 4.3 percent in March 2016.

