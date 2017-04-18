Pinellas County's unemployment rate d...

Pinellas County's unemployment rate drops to 3.9% in March

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

The number of people in Pinellas County with jobs continues to climb as unemployment rates fall to pre-recession levels, according to the April 21 report from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. In March, the county reported a not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.9 percent, which is considerably lower than the 4.3 percent in February and 4.3 percent in March 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Onyums (Nov '14) Thu Anonymous 81
justin fluty beware ladies Apr 19 FUCKIt 1
News Redington Shores tries speed tables to slow tra... Apr 9 nospeedbumps 1
News In downtown Clearwater, Scientology's bid for a... Apr 8 Just me 3
News Deputy shooting reported at Winghouse... Apr 7 ky man 2
Child Support Evasion (Dec '11) Mar 30 BetterOff 9
Lost planner Mar 28 Jessica 1
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,476 • Total comments across all topics: 280,462,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC