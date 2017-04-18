Pinellas County offices closing April 26 for recognition event
Departments that operate under the Pinellas County Commission will close on Wednesday, April 26, for a workforce recognition event. Sand Key Park in Clearwater will be closed until 3 p.m. All other county parks and preserves, the Florida Botanical Gardens and Heritage Village will be open.
