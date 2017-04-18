PCS Stem summer camp registration now open

Pinellas County Schools is offering several summer STEM camps for students in grades 4-7. The camps will be held 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. * June 5-8 at East Lake Middle School * June 12-15 at Meadowlawn Middle School * June 19-22 at Pinellas Technical College * June 26-29 at Pinellas Technical College The camps are $150 per session and there are 60 spots per camp.

