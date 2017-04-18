PCS Stem summer camp registration now open
Pinellas County Schools is offering several summer STEM camps for students in grades 4-7. The camps will be held 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. * June 5-8 at East Lake Middle School * June 12-15 at Meadowlawn Middle School * June 19-22 at Pinellas Technical College * June 26-29 at Pinellas Technical College The camps are $150 per session and there are 60 spots per camp.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|justin fluty beware ladies
|14 hr
|FUCKIt
|1
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Apr 12
|anonymous
|80
|Redington Shores tries speed tables to slow tra...
|Apr 9
|nospeedbumps
|1
|In downtown Clearwater, Scientology's bid for a...
|Apr 8
|Just me
|3
|Deputy shooting reported at Winghouse...
|Apr 7
|ky man
|2
|Child Support Evasion (Dec '11)
|Mar 30
|BetterOff
|9
|Lost planner
|Mar 28
|Jessica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC