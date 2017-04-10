North County residents asked for inpu...

North County residents asked for input on Penny for Pinellas

Pinellas County residents were invited to The Centre, 1500 16th St. in Palm Harbor, on March 15 to give their input on how the county should spend future funds from the Penny for Pinellas. On Nov. 7, county residents will have the opportunity to vote on the county referendum a 10-year renewal of the Penny for Pinellas from 2020 to 2030.

