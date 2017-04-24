Mettler Toledo's weighing and dosing ...

Mettler Toledo's weighing and dosing solutions enable contract R&D...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Medical News

Clearwater, Florida-based CoreRx, a contract R&D laboratory specializing in pharmaceutical formulation and design, trusts METTLER TOLEDO Quantos to meet its customers' rigorous requirements and provide timely, cost-competitive As pharmaceutical companies are held to increasingly aggressive product innovation targets, they rely on contracted partners to help with process innovation in drug formulation and manufacturing. CoreRx offers its clients more than 200 years of combined drug formulation experience along with state-of-the-art analytical equipment in support of their development and manufacturing goals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
44 years ago 3 hr Tony 1
News Deputy shooting reported at Winghouse... 15 hr hustler 3
Onyums (Nov '14) Wed anonymous 91
News Clearwater men charged with racketeering Apr 23 PMawyer 1
justin fluty beware ladies Apr 19 FUCKIt 1
News Redington Shores tries speed tables to slow tra... Apr 9 nospeedbumps 1
News In downtown Clearwater, Scientology's bid for a... Apr 8 Just me 3
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,435 • Total comments across all topics: 280,620,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC