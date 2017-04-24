Mettler Toledo's weighing and dosing solutions enable contract R&D...
Clearwater, Florida-based CoreRx, a contract R&D laboratory specializing in pharmaceutical formulation and design, trusts METTLER TOLEDO Quantos to meet its customers' rigorous requirements and provide timely, cost-competitive As pharmaceutical companies are held to increasingly aggressive product innovation targets, they rely on contracted partners to help with process innovation in drug formulation and manufacturing. CoreRx offers its clients more than 200 years of combined drug formulation experience along with state-of-the-art analytical equipment in support of their development and manufacturing goals.
