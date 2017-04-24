Mease Dunedin marks 80 years of serving the community
By now, the story has been told many times by many people, but it hasn't lost its luster after 80 years. The story is about a man who was born on an Indian reservation in Utah and worked in a pharmacy as a 14-year-old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|15 hr
|anonymous
|91
|Clearwater men charged with racketeering
|Apr 23
|PMawyer
|1
|justin fluty beware ladies
|Apr 19
|FUCKIt
|1
|Redington Shores tries speed tables to slow tra...
|Apr 9
|nospeedbumps
|1
|In downtown Clearwater, Scientology's bid for a...
|Apr 8
|Just me
|3
|Deputy shooting reported at Winghouse...
|Apr 7
|ky man
|2
|Child Support Evasion (Dec '11)
|Mar 30
|BetterOff
|9
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC