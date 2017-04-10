Local accelerant detection dog up for hero award
Quincy, the accelerant detection dog for Clearwater Fire & Rescue, is in the running for the American Humane Hero Dog Awards. Voting continues through May 3. Eight four-legged finalists and their two-legged companions will be flown to Hollywood for an awards show to be telecast live in the fall on the Hallmark Channel.
