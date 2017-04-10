Largo teacher faces additional child porn charge after images found on work laptop
Largo middle school teacher Robert James Plotkin, 57, arrested in March after police said they found child pornography on his computer, faces an additional charge after multiple images were found on one of the schoolA s laptops. After a forensic examination of two laptops assigned to Plotkin, one was found to contain the images depicting child pornography, according to Largo police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Redington Shores tries speed tables to slow tra...
|22 hr
|nospeedbumps
|1
|In downtown Clearwater, Scientology's bid for a...
|Sat
|Just me
|3
|Deputy shooting reported at Winghouse...
|Apr 7
|ky man
|2
|Child Support Evasion (Dec '11)
|Mar 30
|BetterOff
|9
|Review: Absolute Best Appliance (Oct '13)
|Mar 29
|Tss
|2
|Lost planner
|Mar 28
|Jessica
|1
|Teen Love Triangle Murderer Gets 27 Years (Sep '10)
|Mar 27
|funny chit
|33
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC