Largo teacher faces additional child ...

Largo teacher faces additional child porn charge after images found on work laptop

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Largo middle school teacher Robert James Plotkin, 57, arrested in March after police said they found child pornography on his computer, faces an additional charge after multiple images were found on one of the schoolA s laptops. After a forensic examination of two laptops assigned to Plotkin, one was found to contain the images depicting child pornography, according to Largo police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Redington Shores tries speed tables to slow tra... 22 hr nospeedbumps 1
News In downtown Clearwater, Scientology's bid for a... Sat Just me 3
News Deputy shooting reported at Winghouse... Apr 7 ky man 2
Child Support Evasion (Dec '11) Mar 30 BetterOff 9
Review: Absolute Best Appliance (Oct '13) Mar 29 Tss 2
Lost planner Mar 28 Jessica 1
News Teen Love Triangle Murderer Gets 27 Years (Sep '10) Mar 27 funny chit 33
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Final Four
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,996 • Total comments across all topics: 280,201,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC