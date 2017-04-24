Kenny G's seatmate on a flight lost a daughter to cancer. So he did this
WATCH: Passengers and crew members enjoyed the intimate smooth jazz performance as Kenny G walked up and down the aisle to raise money for a cancer charity. Passengers on board a Delta flight from Tampa to Los Angeles were treated to an impromptu concert by Grammy winner Kenny G on Saturday morning, and it was all for a good cause.
