Kenny G's seatmate on a flight lost a daughter to cancer. So he did this

Read more: GlobalNews

WATCH: Passengers and crew members enjoyed the intimate smooth jazz performance as Kenny G walked up and down the aisle to raise money for a cancer charity. Passengers on board a Delta flight from Tampa to Los Angeles were treated to an impromptu concert by Grammy winner Kenny G on Saturday morning, and it was all for a good cause.

