Jaywalkers beware: Citations begin Sunday on Clearwater Beach Read Story Garin Flowers
Clearwater police say no more warnings -- they are going to ticket pedestrians not in a crosswalk starting April 1. WTSP photo Spring break brings crowd to the area's beaches, but if you plan to join them on Clearwater Beach... watch out. They plan to target areas with lots of bicycling and walking - including Missouri Avenue, Gulf to Bay Boulevard, State Road 580 - and of course - the beaches.
