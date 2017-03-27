Inmate arrested for fraudulent credit...

Inmate arrested for fraudulent credit card use from jail

Pinellas County Sheriff's detectives arrested an inmate at the Clearwater jail March 28 for arranging fraudulent credit card transactions. Detectives began their investigation on March 19, when inmate, Robert Bryan Kinzinger, 47, of Clearwater conspired with his girlfriend, Theresa Farr, 56, of Largo to commit fraud.

