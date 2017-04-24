Improvements coming to East Gateway neighborhood
The city of Clearwater will start a stormwater and sanitary sewer improvement project in the East Gateway neighborhood, from Cleveland to Court streets and Missouri to Hillcrest avenues. Construction is just beginning and will last through the spring of 2018.
