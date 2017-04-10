Gaston to speak at DFAC's Coffee and Conversation
Denis Gaston will be the featured speaker at Coffee and Conversation on Thursday, April 13, noon, at Dunedin Fine Art Center, 1143 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin. Attendees will enjoy coffee presented by the Sterling Society of DFAC along with insights on art and the creative process.
