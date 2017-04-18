FL Senate votes to keep ridesharing services
Wednesday morning, the Florida Senate passed Committee Substitute for House Bill 221 by a vote of 36 to 1, establishing a regulatory framework for the operation of transportation network companies in the State of Florida. This legislation will increase access to ridesharing and enhance mobility for even more residents and visitors across the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|justin fluty beware ladies
|Wed
|FUCKIt
|1
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Apr 12
|anonymous
|80
|Redington Shores tries speed tables to slow tra...
|Apr 9
|nospeedbumps
|1
|In downtown Clearwater, Scientology's bid for a...
|Apr 8
|Just me
|3
|Deputy shooting reported at Winghouse...
|Apr 7
|ky man
|2
|Child Support Evasion (Dec '11)
|Mar 30
|BetterOff
|9
|Lost planner
|Mar 28
|Jessica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC