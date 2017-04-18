Five Reasons: Why Clearwater fears being taken over by the Church of Scientology.
Yesterday in front of a vocal and packed city council meeting Clearwater made a bold move against the Church of Scientology, as they hope to control how the downtown is developed. The city council voted unanimously 5-0 to spend $4.25 million on buying a 1.4-acre parcel of land from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, the same land that the church had offered $15 million for earlier this month.
