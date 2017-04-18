Fabled Clearwater estate sells for a ...

Fabled Clearwater estate sells for a record $11.180 million

1 hr ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Century Oaks, a landmark estate overlooking Clearwater Harbor, has sold for $11.18 million, the most ever paid for a home in the Tampa Bay area No other residential property has been even close to that price except for a Belleair estate that sold for $10.25 million in 2008. The top price paid for any bay area home last year was $6.9 million for a condo on St. Petersburg's Beach Drive.

Clearwater, FL

