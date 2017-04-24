Editorial: Changes needed to stop kids from stealing cars
Everywhere else in Florida, most auto theft arrests involve adults. Not in Pinellas, where kids as young as 10 prowl neighborhoods for unlocked cars, take off on high-speed joyrides and boast about their triumphs on social media.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Intermittent Humming/Buzzing sound
|7 hr
|rfdes
|1
|44 years ago
|Fri
|Tony
|1
|Deputy shooting reported at Winghouse...
|Apr 27
|hustler
|3
|Onyums (Nov '14)
|Apr 26
|anonymous
|91
|Clearwater men charged with racketeering
|Apr 23
|PMawyer
|1
|justin fluty beware ladies
|Apr 19
|FUCKIt
|1
|Redington Shores tries speed tables to slow tra...
|Apr 9
|nospeedbumps
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clearwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC