Details of Pinellas County's medical marijuana ordinance revealed

Pinellas County Commissioners discussed a proposed amendment to the Land Development Code regarding locations, zoning and operating conditions for medical marijuana facilities during a first public hearing April 11. A second and final public hearing is scheduled on April 25 in the fifth floor Assembly Room of the County Courthouse, 315 Court St., Clearwater. The public hearing segment of the meeting begins at 6 p.m. Commissioners approved a 180-day moratorium Jan. 24 on approval of new medical marijuana facilities and treatment centers in unincorporated areas.

