Column: Clearwater Marine Aquarium responds to Church of Scientology's attack

Clearwater Marine Aquarium CEO David Yates speaks about the sale of the Pierce Street property during a City Commission meeting at Clearwater City Hall on April 20. [CHARLIE KAIJO The Church of Scientology went out of its way last week to disparage the good reputation and hard work of our popular Clearwater Marine Aquarium. Perhaps not coincidentally, this comes after the aquarium refused to break its written commitment and decided to sell a piece of property we owned in downtown Clearwater to the city instead of the church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.