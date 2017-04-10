Coachman Park comes alive with the sounds of Kenny G
Ruth Eckerd Hall on the Road will present Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Kenny G and his very special guest, ukulele wizard Jake Shimabukuro, in concert Friday, April 21, 8 p.m., at Coachman Park, 301 Drew St, Clearwater. In a recording career that spans almost three decades and 23 albums, Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Kenny G has grafted elements of R&B, pop and Latin to a jazz foundation, solidifying his reputation as the premiere artist in contemporary jazz.
