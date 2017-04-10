Coachman Park comes alive with the so...

Coachman Park comes alive with the sounds of Kenny G

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

Ruth Eckerd Hall on the Road will present Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Kenny G and his very special guest, ukulele wizard Jake Shimabukuro, in concert Friday, April 21, 8 p.m., at Coachman Park, 301 Drew St, Clearwater. In a recording career that spans almost three decades and 23 albums, Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Kenny G has grafted elements of R&B, pop and Latin to a jazz foundation, solidifying his reputation as the premiere artist in contemporary jazz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Redington Shores tries speed tables to slow tra... Sun nospeedbumps 1
News In downtown Clearwater, Scientology's bid for a... Apr 8 Just me 3
News Deputy shooting reported at Winghouse... Apr 7 ky man 2
Child Support Evasion (Dec '11) Mar 30 BetterOff 9
Review: Absolute Best Appliance (Oct '13) Mar 29 Tss 2
Lost planner Mar 28 Jessica 1
News Teen Love Triangle Murderer Gets 27 Years (Sep '10) Mar 27 funny chit 33
See all Clearwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearwater Forum Now

Clearwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Clearwater, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,859 • Total comments across all topics: 280,244,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC