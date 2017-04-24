Clearwater to host open house on grou...

Clearwater to host open house on groundwater replenishment

The city of Clearwater, along with the Southwest Florida Management District and partners, will host a public information open house about the Clearwater Groundwater Replenishment Project from 5 to 7 p.m. on May 2 at Clearwater East Library, 2251 Drew St. Groundwater replenishment is a two-step process that includes purifying recycled water to better-than-drinking water standards and recharging the aquifer using that purified water. After years of research and testing, the city is moving forward with the design of an Advanced Water Purification Plant with plans for it to be constructed at the Northeast Water Reclamation Facility off of State Route 580 and McMullen Booth Road.

